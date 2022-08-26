Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of harassment, trespassing

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview officers Thursday arrested Walter Franklin Hattey, 69, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Joseph William Wall, 36, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Stolen firearm — Kelso officers Thursday arrested David Paul Newton, 45, of Kelso, on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

