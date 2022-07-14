Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony harassment, unlawful imprisonment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen property — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Timothy Edward Collins, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of stolen property, making/possessing vehicle theft tools and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Brandon Lee Keeth, 24, of Gervais, Oregon, on suspicion of residential burglary.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Duane Darrell Lane Jr., 36, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Harassment — Longview police Thursday arrested Mitchell Sheldon Moe, 26, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, malicious mischief, interfering with domestic violence reporting and unlawful imprisonment.

Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Diana Marie Sundstrom, 31, of Portland on suspicion of residential burglary.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Stephanie Rose Suttles, 27, of Longview on suspicion of introducing a controlled substance to the jail and making a false statement.

Theft — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Jesse Vaidabid Jr., 38, of Hillsboro, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree theft, malicious mischief and making/possessing vehicle theft tools.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.