Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, vehicle prowl

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested a 60-year-old Toutle man on suspicion of second-degree child assault. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Dennis Richard Haag Jr., 40, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree vehicle prowl.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.