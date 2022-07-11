Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony drug offense

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Elijah Pierre Evans, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Possession of stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Christopher Lee Labaum, 41, of Longview on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Harassment — Kelso police Saturday arrested Cody Douglas O'Reilly Coats, 24, of an unknown residence on suspicion of criminal trespassing and felony harassment.

Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested William Roger Stanfield Jr., 41, of Rainier on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Forest Hunter Street, 27, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and making/possession vehicle theft tools.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kevin Wayne Webb, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.