Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview police Thursday arrested Rachel Dawn Newman, 34, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Ricky David Jefrey Walton, 27, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 33, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Christopher Loyd Wornick, 45, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Saturday arrested Charles Lee Keels, Jr., 49, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from supplying detailed 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. Because of this change in media reports, in addition to striving to provide more context in crime reports, this is the last police blotter TDN will publish.