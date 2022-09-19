Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview police Friday arrested Christopher Richard Grasseth, 47, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Failure to register — Longview police Friday arrested Gregory George Mack, 52, of unknown residence on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender on two or more prior occasions.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Austin Allen Darnell, 25, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary and two counts of violating a protection order.

Burglary — Woodland police Saturday arrested Edward Eugene Shrull, 48, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Aaron Thomas Sjoblom, 45, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.