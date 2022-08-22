Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Zachariah Harris, 32, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, obstructing a public servant and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Longview officers Friday arrested Norlyn Moxley, 30, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, attempting to elude police, hit and run and reckless endangerment.

Child rape — The Cowlitz County Corrections Department Friday arrested a 21-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of child rape and driving with a suspended license. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Taking vehicle — Longview officers Friday arrested Jason Soukup, 42, of Longview on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission, felony malicious mischief, a probation or parole violation, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Burglary — Longview officers Friday arrested Dustin Wynn, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of burglary, theft, malicious mischief and making a false statement.

Bomb threat — Longview officers Saturday arrested David Brown, 39, of Longview on suspicion of making a bomb threat and interfering with a care facility.

Burglary — Longview officers Saturday arrested Jarrett Fraser, 35, of Longview on suspicion of burglary, malicious mischief and making or possessing vehicle theft tools.

Theft — Kelso officers Sunday arrested Shylee Clark, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and criminal trespassing.

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County deputies Sunday arrested Matthew Gunnels, 36, address unknown on suspicion of criminal impersonation, making a false statement and contempt of court.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.