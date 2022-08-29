Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Keisha Marie Reser Jentges, 36, of Winlock, on suspicion of first-degree theft.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested James Douglas Myers, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Reckless driving — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Steven Smith, 18, of unknown residence, on suspicion of attempt to elude and reckless driving.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Toby James Edlin, 52, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Stolen vehicle possession — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested Valerie Michelle Flores, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglary, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Dalton Lee Hurley, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

