 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of identity theft

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Rachael Lorene Cifuentes Lopez, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree theft attempt and third-degree theft attempt. 

Assault Woodland police Thursday arrested Kyle Jeffrey Gorham, 36, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher James Torbert, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Zachary James Collier, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault and residential burglary. 

People are also reading…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Public pressure grows to find two men missing in Amazon rainforest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News