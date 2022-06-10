Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of identity theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Rachael Lorene Cifuentes Lopez, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree theft attempt and third-degree theft attempt.

Assault — Woodland police Thursday arrested Kyle Jeffrey Gorham, 36, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher James Torbert, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Zachary James Collier, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault and residential burglary.

