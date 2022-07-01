Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gun — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Devon Reece Welker, 25, of an unknown location on suspicion of possession of an unlawful firearm, attempting to elude, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, making a false statement and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Donald James Ferrell, 48, of Cougar on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview officers Thursday arrested Richard Eugene Varner, 54, of Longview on suspicion of malicious harassment, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Malicious Mischief — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Danny Odell Wells, Jr. of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.