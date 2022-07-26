Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of burglary Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary— Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Andrew Brian James Castleman, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and driving while license suspended in the first degree.

Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Larissa Lynn Yates, 35, of an unknown location, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.