 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen Property — Longview officers Thursday arrested Kelsee Renea Daniels, 30, of Longview on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Steven Ernest Stephens, 37, of Longview on suspicion of second- and third-degree assault and felony harassment. 

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Somehow' still alive: Bakhmut residents face daily shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News