Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen Property — Longview officers Thursday arrested Kelsee Renea Daniels, 30, of Longview on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Steven Ernest Stephens, 37, of Longview on suspicion of second- and third-degree assault and felony harassment.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.