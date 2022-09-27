 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Monday on suspicion of stalking

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Money laundering, ID theft — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Eric Nelson Dowling, 52, of Longview on suspicion of ID theft, second-degree theft, money laundering, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree malicious mischief.

Stalking, theft — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Derek Matthew Karnoski, 36, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft, violating a no-contact order and stalking.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Sarai Solano Leon, 22, of Woodland on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

