POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Monday arrested Tylor Allen Jorden, 28, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, violating an ignition interlock driver's license and driving with a license suspended in the third degree. 

Burglary — Woodland officers Monday arrested Jacob Daniel Webster, 23, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Dean J W Worden, 40, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property. 

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

