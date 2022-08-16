Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Monday on suspicion of felony harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Brandon Stanley Casebolt, 30, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Fugitive — Longview police officers Monday arrested Tashia Shantel Rene Cottrell, 52, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Protection order violation — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Levi Joseph Verstegen, 29, of Vancouver on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.