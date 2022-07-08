Police Blotter: Longview man arrested for suspicion of stalking Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, harassment — Castle Rock officers Wednesday arrested Justin Michael Leyerle, 36, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, felony harassment, voyeurism and disclosing intimate images.

Stalking — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Sterling Wayne Mccoy, 53, of Longview on suspicion of stalking.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Brenden Keith Banta, 25, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and violating a protection order.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Kendall Monroe Godwin, 35, of Tulalip on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and disorderly conduct.

