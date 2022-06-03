Police Blotter: Longview man allegedly hit in the head with a metal pipe Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Holly Marie Frederickson, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and second-degree animal cruelty.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Taylor David Martello, 35, of Ariel on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Stolen property — Woodland officers Wednesday arrested Dean Jesse McCarty, 38, of Vancouver on suspicion of possessing stolen property and two counts of driving with a suspended license.
Failure to register — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Charles Clyde Ripple, 54, of an unknown location on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Fugitive — Longview officers Thursday arrested Aaron Charles Allred, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Fugitive — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Cameron Jennings Dodson, 60, of Portland on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Kaneeya Lea Pratt, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possessing stolen property worth over $250.
Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Heather Yvonne Randall, 40, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing an officer.
Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Angie May Spears, 45, of Longview on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of assault by known suspect.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Man reported being assaulted a few weeks ago.
- 300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a woman forcing herself inside a residence and slapping someone.
- 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Thursday. An assault reportedly happened May 30, with a suspect identified.
- Beech Street and Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday. Reporting party said he was hit in the head by a man with a metal pipe.
Burglary
- 1000 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of commercial burglary.
- 100 block of Crooked Creek Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man called that there was an inventory burglary last week where a gun was taken.
- 1700 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Commercial burglary reported where a church window was broken, though it's unknown whether anything was taken.
Stolen vehicle
- 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. 1983 Traveler trailer reported stolen.
- 100 block of Cannon View Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Teal green 2006 Saturn Vue reported stolen.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 2010 Honda Insight reported stolen.
- 500 block of Ragland Road, Longview. Thursday. Red 1990 Toyota pickup reported stolen. Washington plate A60835N. Vehicle has chrome trim and handles.
Theft
- 700 block of Fishers Lane, Longview. Wednesday. Report of known suspect stealing mail.
- 1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of woman shoplifting $672 worth of items.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday. Man found with a stolen electronic thermometer worth $130.
- 200 block of Millard Street, Woodland. Thursday. Reporting party said items they had left the night before in this location were now gone.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Report of someone possibly walking around a home.
- 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone breaking a vehicle window.
- Nichols Boulevard and Florida Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man throwing rocks at cars.
Vehicle prowls
- 2800 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man trying to open vehicle doors.
- 100 block of Tilla Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Reporting party said a vehicle was prowled and items from their car were now missing.
- 3000 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Car window was smashed in and a purse inside was taken.