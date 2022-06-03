Police Blotter: Longview man allegedly hit in the head with a metal pipe Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Holly Marie Frederickson, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and second-degree animal cruelty.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Taylor David Martello, 35, of Ariel on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Stolen property — Woodland officers Wednesday arrested Dean Jesse McCarty, 38, of Vancouver on suspicion of possessing stolen property and two counts of driving with a suspended license.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Charles Clyde Ripple, 54, of an unknown location on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Fugitive — Longview officers Thursday arrested Aaron Charles Allred, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Fugitive — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Cameron Jennings Dodson, 60, of Portland on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Kaneeya Lea Pratt, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possessing stolen property worth over $250.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Heather Yvonne Randall, 40, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing an officer.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Angie May Spears, 45, of Longview on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of assault by known suspect.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Man reported being assaulted a few weeks ago.

300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a woman forcing herself inside a residence and slapping someone.

900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Thursday. An assault reportedly happened May 30, with a suspect identified.

Beech Street and Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday. Reporting party said he was hit in the head by a man with a metal pipe.

Burglary

1000 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of commercial burglary.

100 block of Crooked Creek Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man called that there was an inventory burglary last week where a gun was taken.

1700 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Commercial burglary reported where a church window was broken, though it's unknown whether anything was taken.

Stolen vehicle

4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. 1983 Traveler trailer reported stolen.

100 block of Cannon View Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Teal green 2006 Saturn Vue reported stolen.

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 2010 Honda Insight reported stolen.

500 block of Ragland Road, Longview. Thursday. Red 1990 Toyota pickup reported stolen. Washington plate A60835N. Vehicle has chrome trim and handles.

Theft

700 block of Fishers Lane, Longview. Wednesday. Report of known suspect stealing mail.

1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of woman shoplifting $672 worth of items.

1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday. Man found with a stolen electronic thermometer worth $130.

200 block of Millard Street, Woodland. Thursday. Reporting party said items they had left the night before in this location were now gone.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Report of someone possibly walking around a home.

800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone breaking a vehicle window.

Nichols Boulevard and Florida Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man throwing rocks at cars.

Vehicle prowls

2800 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man trying to open vehicle doors.

100 block of Tilla Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Reporting party said a vehicle was prowled and items from their car were now missing.

3000 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Car window was smashed in and a purse inside was taken.

