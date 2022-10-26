Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Tuesday for suspicion of trafficking stolen property

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Woodland police Tuesday arrested Erik Blough, 37, of Vancouver on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Daniel James Fisher, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Thomas Loren Phillips, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Trafficking stolen property, perjury — Longview police Tuesday arrested Lilly Delia Salaz, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree trafficking stolen property and second-degree perjury.

switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.