Police Blotter: Kelso woman arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Chance Dakotah Howell, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violation of a protection order.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Austin Lee Rogers, 26, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Jenissa Hernandez, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Kenzie Elijah Ashton Lian, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Indecent liberties — Kelso police Saturday arrested a 29-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of indecent liberties and residential burglary.

Child rape — Kelso police Monday arrested a 31-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, possession depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, immoral communication with a minor, dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and incest.

Vehicular assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Crystal Gayle Quigg, 39, of Longview on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.