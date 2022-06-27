Police Blotter: Kelso police Friday arrest Longview woman on suspicion of burglary, assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery — Longview police Friday arrested Korina Marie Dorgan, 30, of Longview on suspicion of forgery.

Burglary — Kelso police Friday arrested Elizabeth Lynn Perez, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Alvaro Jose Rivera, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing a public servant, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Ytwoone Inoske Pillias, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Unlawful possession of firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Brock Allen Olson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree perjury.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Timothy Richard Wheat, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, harassment and disorderly conduct.

