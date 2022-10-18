Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest woman for alleged arson Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment, resisting arrest, obstruction— Longview police Thursday arrested Mariah Christine Dickison, 32, of an unknown location on suspicion felony harassment.

DUI— Washington State Patrol Friday arrested OJ Albert, 19, of Longview on suspicion of felony DUI.

Burglary — Woodland police Friday arrested Joshua James Feaser, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Gary Lee Straw, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Indecent liberties, voyeurism — Longview police Saturday arrested a 35-year-old Longview man on suspicion of indecent liberties, voyeurism, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and another felony sexual crime. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Bender Atty, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault, harassment— Longview police Saturday arrested Michael Trenton Shields, 34, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment.

Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Dylan Thomas Roller, 22, of Longview on suspicion second-degree assault.

Gun — The Department of Corrections Monday arrested Zachary Ryan Benson, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Arson — Kelso police Monday arrested Patsy Jo Hook, 48, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Burglary, theft, malicious mischief, drugs— Cowlitz County Corrections Department Monday arrested Cole Michael Thoreby, 25, of Salem, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, and conspiring or attempting to commit a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.