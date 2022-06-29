 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest two people Monday for suspicion of stolen vehicle possession

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Monday arrested Eduardo Arellano Trujillo, 37, of an unknown location on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, possessing vehicle theft tools and malicious mischief.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Monday arrested Jamie Suran, 31, of Estacada, Oregon on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, criminal impersonation, bringing a controlled substance to jail, possessing vehicle theft tools and malicious mischief.

Rape  Longview officers Tuesday arrested a Longview man on suspicion of rape of a child and child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Drug possession — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested McKatelyn Dozier, 26, of Longview on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Harassment — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested John Foster, 57, of Ryderwood on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.

Theft — Kelso officers Monday arrested Timothy Freese, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Trafficking — Longview officers Monday arrested Bobby McSkimming, 31, of Longview on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and criminal trespassing.

Burglary  Longview officers Tuesday arrested Marjorie Bradley, 38, of Deming, New Mexico on suspicion of burglary.

Theft  Longview officers Tuesday arrested Tiffany Traufler, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.

