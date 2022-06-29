Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest two people Monday for suspicion of stolen vehicle possession

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Monday arrested Eduardo Arellano Trujillo, 37, of an unknown location on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, possessing vehicle theft tools and malicious mischief.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Monday arrested Jamie Suran, 31, of Estacada, Oregon on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, criminal impersonation, bringing a controlled substance to jail, possessing vehicle theft tools and malicious mischief.

Rape — Longview officers Tuesday arrested a Longview man on suspicion of rape of a child and child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Drug possession — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested McKatelyn Dozier, 26, of Longview on suspicion of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Harassment — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested John Foster, 57, of Ryderwood on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.

Theft — Kelso officers Monday arrested Timothy Freese, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Trafficking — Longview officers Monday arrested Bobby McSkimming, 31, of Longview on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and criminal trespassing.

Burglary — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Marjorie Bradley, 38, of Deming, New Mexico on suspicion of burglary.

Theft — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Tiffany Traufler, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.

