Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest man Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Eluding police and malicious mischief — Longview police Tuesday arrested Xavier Felder Thomas, 25, of Atlanta on suspicion of felony malicious mischief, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Robbery, burglary, assault — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Andick Andreas, 28, of an unknown location on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault of a police officer.

Attempting to elude — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Gary Dean Clark Isaacson, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of attempting to elude, DUI, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Sandy Joe Jones, 43, of Vancouver on suspicion of residential burglary.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Thomas Nathan Joy, 34, of Longview on two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested John Francis Kellis, 46, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Possession of stolen property — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kaley Jane Nohr Hanley, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.