Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest Kelso man on suspicion of attempted robbery Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Jermey Ray Harris, 42, of Sweet Home, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Marco Antonio Hernandez, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and violating a protection order.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Faith A. Knowles, 40, of Sweet Home, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and introducing a controlled substance to the jail.

Order violation — Longview police Saturday arrested Korina Marie Snyder, 30, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a harassment no-contact order and obstructing a public servant.

Robbery — Kelso police Saturday arrested Zachary Ryan Benson, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of attempted robbery and fourth-degree assault.

Fugitive — Kelso police Sunday arrested Maria Lynn Scadding, 24, of an unknown residence on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Joel Michael Akin, 30, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Jaime Rose Card, 42, on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a protection order.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Richard Starkey Zwiefelhofer, 30, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.