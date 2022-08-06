 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest Castle Rock man Saturday for suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, gun — Kelso officers Saturday arrested Christopher Alan Drumheller, 42, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of an unlawful firearm, making false statements and obstructing a public servant. 

Gun — Kelso officers Saturday arrested Jacquelyn Charlotte Linson, 43, of Castle Rock on suspicion of delivering a firearm to a person who is ineligible to own a firearm, making false statements and obstructing a public servant. 

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

