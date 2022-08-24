Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday for suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Woodland officers Tuesday arrested John Anthony Donovan, 36, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and disorderly conduct.

Child assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old Longview man on suspicion of third-degree child assault. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Burglary — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested John Paul Roach, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Maricela Serrano Martinez, 33, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.