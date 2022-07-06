 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Tuesday for suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Marco Hernandez, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary.

Stolen vehicle — Washington State troopers Wednesday arrested Ruchanaes Mell, 20, of Tukwila on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police vehicle.

Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Dennis Stearns, 61, of an unknown location, on suspicion of second-degree theft, malicious mischief, criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

