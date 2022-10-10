Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery, eluding, resisting arrest

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Jordanna Leigh Amos, 33, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Luis Antonio Ruiz Sanchez, 42, of Seattle on suspicion of second-degree theft of more than $750.

Assault — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Brandon Craig Sause, 39, of Vancouver on suspicion of third- and fourth-degree assault as well as resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Fugitive — Longview officers Friday arrested Anthony David Saffian, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Matthew Peter Stiles, 38, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Firearm — Kelso police Friday arrested Benjamin Lee Street, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Theft — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Randy James Ganoung, 32, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Fugitive, robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Nathan Daniel Osborn, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, first-degree robbery, making a false statement, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant, eluding a police vehicle and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Austin Ray Shadday, 28, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances and third-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle possession — Longview police Saturday arrested Lewis Wesley White, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fugitive, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Tyler Robert Becker, 33, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and theft with intent to resell.

Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Molly Ann Cheney Bridge, 29, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Daniel Jesus Rodriguez, 20, of Longview on suspicion of forgery.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.