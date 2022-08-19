Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of robbery Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview officers Thursday arrested Carlos Meza, 34, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Witness Tampering — Longview officers Thursday arrested Andrew Chase Ahrens, 23, of Longview on suspicion of witness tampering.

Robbery — Kelso officers Thursday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.