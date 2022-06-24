Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Taking a vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Ashly Nicole Carnahan, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission in the second degree.

Harassment — Woodland officers Wednesday arrested Ronald Junior Collins, 32, of Brush Prairie, Washington, on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

ID theft, forgery, fraud — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Clyde Leon Martin Jr., 42, of Olympia, on suspicion of first-degree identity theft, forgery, third-degree theft, fraud, a felony drug charge and driving while license is suspended in the third degree.

Burglary — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Raymond Alfredo Pedraza, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, attempting to elude and possession of dangerous weapons.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Jason Lee Rusk, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of a residential burglary, possessing a stolen vehicle and criminal impersonation.

Burglary — Longview police officers Thursday arrested John Allen Wayne Sanders, 38, of an unknown location, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and criminal impersonation.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Raymond Edward Winkle, 54, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.