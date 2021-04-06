Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested Monday for three felony drug offenses, Kelso woman arrested for second-degree robbery

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Guns, Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested James Shepherd, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession in the first degree, three felony drug offenses, the use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended in the third degree.

Robbery — Kelso police officers Monday arrested Kayla Swanger, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree robbery, second-degree vehicle prowling, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Stolen Vehicle, Eluding Officers — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested Justin Gordon, 29, of Puyallup on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a pursing police vehicle, possession of stolen property in the third degree, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and driving while license suspended in the third degree.

