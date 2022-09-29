Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested for suspicion of illegally owning a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police Tuesday arrested Connie Denise Blaylock, 66, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Gun — Longview police Tuesday arrested Blake Thomas Brosnahan, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree unlawful firearm possession.

Elude — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Elijah James Mathew Melvin, 24, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude.

Voyeurism — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jerry Whayne Bowers, 43, of Longview on suspicion of voyeurism.

Stolen vehicle, forgery — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Christopher John Garcia, 34, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.