Police Blotter: Kelso man arrested for suspected theft and vehicle theft Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vehicle prowl — Longview police Monday arrested Briana Vale, 27, of Longview on suspicion of first- and second-degree vehicle prowling, malicious mischief and third degree theft.

Robbery — Woodland police Tuesday arrested Tommie Rae Knight, 33, of address unknown on suspicion of robbery, theft and misdemeanor assault.

Vehicle theft and possession — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Braden Linn, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property, unlawful firearm possession and third degree theft.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.