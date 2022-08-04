Police Blotter: Kalama woman arrested Wednesday for suspicion of assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kalama officers Wednesday arrested Lisa Louise Amren, 33, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Child rape — Longview officers Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation and another felony sexual crime involving a child.

Malicious mischief — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Christian James Lorenzo, 24, of Cathlamet on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.