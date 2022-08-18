Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Eluding — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Robert Lewis Allen Nielsen, 19, of Woodland on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle.
Assault, robbery — Kalama officers Wednesday arrested Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle, harassment, intimidating a witness and obstructing a public servant.
Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.