Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested for forgery, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Luis Lemus Frausto, 28, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree theft and forgery.
Burglary
- Studebaker Spur 2 and Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Thursday. Residential burglary report.
- 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Residential.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Residential.
Stolen vehicle
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Theft
- 800 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Thursday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday.
- 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Vehicle prowl
- 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.