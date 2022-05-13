 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Kalama man arrested for forgery, theft

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Luis Lemus Frausto, 28, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree theft and forgery.

Burglary

  • Studebaker Spur 2 and Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Thursday. Residential burglary report.
  • 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Residential. 
  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Residential.

Stolen vehicle

  • 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 

Theft

  • 800 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. 

People are also reading…

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday.
  • 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

Vehicle prowl

  • 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

University: Drug search intimidated Black athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News