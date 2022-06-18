Police Blotter: Four people from Longview arrested Friday in separate cases, including for assault, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Scout Shyenne Wells, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, introducing a contraband substance to jail and being a fugitive.

Stolen vehicle, drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Sarah Jane Dudley, 42, of an unknown location for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, the sale or manufacture of methamphetamines and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.

Drugs — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Dalton Ray Trapp, 25, of Castle Rock on suspicion of four counts of a felony drug charge, two counts of committing a controlled substance violation in a public place, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of making a false statement.

Assault — Longview officers Friday arrested Keith Alan Byman, 34, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Contraband — Longview officers Friday arrested Jamey Shane Thomas, 44, of Longview on suspicion of introducing contraband, being a fugitive and fourth-degree assault.

Firearm — Longview officers Friday arrested Joseph Angel Wright, 33, of Longview on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a firearm in the first degree.

Harassment — Longview officers Friday arrested Rodney Joseph Yeager, 30, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and obstructing a public servant.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

