Police Blotter: Five Kalama storage units reported broken into Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Abby Eneesa Barkett, 31, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Mitchel Jeffrey Joner, 26, of Ridgefield on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and violation of an ignition interlock driver's license.
Identity theft — Longview police arrested Joseph Leonard Siefner, 67, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree identity theft.
Burglaries
- 2900 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Items taken from shed.
- 700 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Sunday. A man broke through a back window, dog scared him away.
- 6800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Five storage units broken into.
- 1800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Woman broke into the house, detained by police.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Guinevere Court, Castle Rock. Saturday. Off-white 1999 Jayco fifth-wheel. Last seen about a week ago.
Thefts
- 9600 Barnes Drive, Castle Rock. Saturday. Four-wheeler stolen, no suspect information.
- 200 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Phone taken by known suspects.
- 2900 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Saturday. Back license plate taken and replaced with a different one.
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Small black BMX bike taken from in front of store.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Electronics taken by known suspect.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Known suspect shattered the rear car window with a large knife or machete.
- 33rd Avenue and Maple Street, Longview. Sunday. Three tires slashed for the second time in two weeks.
- 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Sunday. Nails driven into car door.
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Sunday. Ex-boyfriend shoved slivers of wood into door locks.
- Fishers Lane and West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Subjects in a black BMW throwing things out of their vehicle, hitting and breaking the caller's windshield.
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Port-a-potty knocked over.
Vehicle prowls
- 1300 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Purse taken from vehicle.
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Resident has video of four juveniles prowling his truck, doesn't believe anything is missing.
- Fifth Street and Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Two men looking into the resident's car.