POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Five Kalama storage units reported broken into Saturday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Abby Eneesa Barkett, 31, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary. 

Possession of stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Mitchel Jeffrey Joner, 26, of Ridgefield on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and violation of an ignition interlock driver's license.  

Identity theft — Longview police arrested Joseph Leonard Siefner, 67, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree identity theft. 

Burglaries

  • 2900 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Items taken from shed. 
  • 700 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Sunday. A man broke through a back window, dog scared him away. 
  • 6800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Five storage units broken into. 
  • 1800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Woman broke into the house, detained by police.

Stolen vehicle

  • 100 block of Guinevere Court, Castle Rock. Saturday. Off-white 1999 Jayco fifth-wheel. Last seen about a week ago. 

Thefts

  • 9600 Barnes Drive, Castle Rock. Saturday. Four-wheeler stolen, no suspect information. 
  • 200 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Phone taken by known suspects. 
  • 2900 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Saturday. Back license plate taken and replaced with a different one. 
  • 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Small black BMX bike taken from in front of store. 
  • 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Electronics taken by known suspect. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Known suspect shattered the rear car window with a large knife or machete. 
  • 33rd Avenue and Maple Street, Longview. Sunday. Three tires slashed for the second time in two weeks. 
  • 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Sunday. Nails driven into car door. 
  • 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Sunday. Ex-boyfriend shoved slivers of wood into door locks. 
  • Fishers Lane and West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Subjects in a black BMW throwing things out of their vehicle, hitting and breaking the caller's windshield. 
  • 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Port-a-potty knocked over. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 1300 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Purse taken from vehicle.
  • 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Resident has video of four juveniles prowling his truck, doesn't believe anything is missing. 
  • Fifth Street and Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Two men looking into the resident's car. 

