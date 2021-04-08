Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office arrests Vancouver fugitive Wednesday

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday arrested Levi Otton, 24, of Vancouver on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday arrested Ramon Duran, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, using or delivering drug paraphernalia, making or possessing vehicle theft tools and making false statements.
Violating protection order — Longview Police officers Wednesday arrested Devaunte Bates, 29, of Portland on suspicion of violating a protection order and obstructing a public servant.
Burglaries
• 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Broke into storage unit.
• 100 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Woodland. Wednesday. Broke into locked shed and took $500 worth of tools, including Stihl KombiSystem trimmer power head, model KM-55-RC and serial number 262562491, with lawn edger and pole trimmer attached.
Thefts
• 3800 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.
• 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Cell phone.
• 800 block of Ayers Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Rear license plate, WA C48352V.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
• 1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Broke rear SUV window overnight.
• 1500 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Rock broke through vehicle window, $500 loss.
Vehicle prowl
• 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Wednesday.