Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office arrests Vancouver fugitive Wednesday

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday arrested Levi Otton, 24, of Vancouver on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday arrested Ramon Duran, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, using or delivering drug paraphernalia, making or possessing vehicle theft tools and making false statements.

Violating protection order — Longview Police officers Wednesday arrested Devaunte Bates, 29, of Portland on suspicion of violating a protection order and obstructing a public servant.

Burglaries

• 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Broke into storage unit.