Police Blotter: Cowlitz County deputies arrest two people from Kalama Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Cowlitz County Corrections Department Wednesday arrested Tina Marie Coffman, 48, of an unknown location on suspicion of harassment involving a death threat.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Zorina Shawn Kimberly Gore, 57, of Kalama on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Courtney Allan Haase, 41, of Kalama on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of driving while license suspended in the third degree, failure to register a title.

Child rape — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.