Police Blotter: Catalytic converter thefts reported in Woodland

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Violating no contact order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Shannon Lee Bilby, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no contact/protection order.

Thefts

• 3900 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Honda generator stolen in mid-March.

• 3800 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Two catalytic converters taken and transmission line cut on a 2017 Toyota Tundra when it was parked on the beach near Austin Point from about 6 a.m. to noon. Repair estimate more than $5,000.

• 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Cellphone taken after the owner left it inside the gas station.

• 100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter cut out of truck overnight Sunday.

