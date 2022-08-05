Police Blotter: Castle Rock police arrest Kelso man on suspicion of burglary, theft Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Nicholas Eli Eytalis, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Burglary — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Micah Andrew Shea, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Adam Jesse Walker, 31, of Washougal on suspicion of violating a protection order and third-degree theft

