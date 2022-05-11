Police Blotter: Castle Rock man told police Tuesday $40K was taken from his bank account

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Jianna Arneson, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Assault — Cowlitz County deputy Tuesday arrested Curtis Clarke, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of assault.
Harassment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Richard Holmes, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment, malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant.
Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Justin Hahn, 33, of Woodland, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Jeremiah Hughes, 36, of Longview on suspicion of criminal impersonation, contempt of court, obstructing a public servant and driving with a suspended license.
People are also reading…
Fraud — Castle Rock police were called Tuesday by a man who reportedly had $40,000 taken from his bank account by someone in the eastern United States.
Assault
- 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Teenager reportedly jumped in nearby park.
Burglary
- 300 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Storage unit broken into.
Stolen vehicles
- 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Silver 2001 Ford Focus. Washington plates, dented front bumper.
- 1200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Closed cargo trailer. Washington 9485ZI.
Thefts
- 5900 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Trees being removed from property.
- 1500 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Suspect didn't pay for food.
- 400 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Watch taken in March spotted at pawn shop.
- 900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Bicycle stolen.
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Plates taken from work vehicle, Oregon plate left behind.
- 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Copper and scrap wire taken from yard.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Security system and yard vandalized.
- North Pacific Avenue and Division Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Damaged fence around former electric sub station.
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet taken from car.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Money taken from car.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Person spotted with tire iron, possibly trying to enter cars.