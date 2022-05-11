Police Blotter: Castle Rock man told police Tuesday $40K was taken from his bank account

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Jianna Arneson, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputy Tuesday arrested Curtis Clarke, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of assault.

Harassment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Richard Holmes, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment, malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Justin Hahn, 33, of Woodland, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Jeremiah Hughes, 36, of Longview on suspicion of criminal impersonation, contempt of court, obstructing a public servant and driving with a suspended license.

Fraud — Castle Rock police were called Tuesday by a man who reportedly had $40,000 taken from his bank account by someone in the eastern United States.

Assault

200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Teenager reportedly jumped in nearby park.

Burglary

300 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Storage unit broken into.

Stolen vehicles

1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Silver 2001 Ford Focus. Washington plates, dented front bumper.

1200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Closed cargo trailer. Washington 9485ZI.

Thefts

5900 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Trees being removed from property.

1500 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Suspect didn't pay for food.

400 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Watch taken in March spotted at pawn shop.

900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Bicycle stolen.

1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Plates taken from work vehicle, Oregon plate left behind.

600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Copper and scrap wire taken from yard.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

200 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Security system and yard vandalized.

North Pacific Avenue and Division Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Damaged fence around former electric sub station.

300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

Vehicle prowls

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet taken from car.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Money taken from car.

1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Person spotted with tire iron, possibly trying to enter cars.

