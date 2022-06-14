Police Blotter: Castle Rock man arrested for extortion and imprisonment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Summer Davis, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of criminal impersonation, misdemeanor third-degree theft and being a fugitive from justice.

Extortion — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Larry Vaughn, 40, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of first-degree extortion, unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.

Gun possession — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Tori Williams, 29, of Woodland, on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession, felony harassment, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.