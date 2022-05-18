Police Blotter: Cabin owner reportedly finds two intruders Tuesday in Woodland

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kelso Police Tuesday arrested Faith Barker, 19, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Kelso Police Tuesday arrested Nicolai Wornick, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, felony malicious mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriffs Tuesday arrested Karin Davis, 47, of Cinebar on suspicion of residential burglary and theft.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriffs Tuesday arrested Michael Tester Jr., 51, of Ariel on suspicion of residential burglary, theft and driving with a suspended license.

Stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol Tuesday arrested Cassidy Kendrick, 20, of Warrington, Oregon on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Protection order — Woodland Police Tuesday arrested Jeffrey Joner, 53, of Ridgefield on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Retail theft — Longview Police Tuesday arrested Ashlee Myers, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of theft and retail theft.

Fraud — The Kelso Police responded Tuesday to a call about a counterfeit $100 bill.

100 block of Haley Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Altercation with neighbor started by mowing lawn.

2900 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

5500 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Owner found man and woman in cabin who claimed they were renting it. The couple allegedly cut cable to open gate leading to the cabin.

100 block of Inglewood Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Red 2001 Subaru Outback. Driver left car along road after it overheated, came back to find it missing.

Ocean Beach Highway and Abernathy Creek, Longview. Tuesday. Blue and white 1990 Ford F-250. Washington C58135J.

1400 block of Pauli Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Clothes taken from garage.

1200 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Tuesday.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday.

1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Wallet stolen.

200 block of Fishers Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Fuse box damaged.

Louisiana Street and Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Group of juveniles putting graffiti on bottom of bridge.

