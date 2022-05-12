Police Blotter: Burglary reported at Woodland storage units Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Sabrina Ann Guzman, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Dmitriy Alan Huskey, 36, of Edmonds, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and being a fugitive from justice.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Luis Lemus Frausto, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Hunter William Woodley, 22, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglary

600 block of Mitchell Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. At about 5:20 a.m. to 6 a.m., two suspects cut the fence and accessed three units.

Stolen vehicles

100 block of Dainen Place, Longview. Wednesday. White BMW. Unknown Washington license plates. Suspect on video.

2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Purplish brown Honda CRV. Washington BKE8880. A witness saw a larger white man wearing a navy blue hoody get in the vehicle and drive away.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tire slashed. Possible suspect information.

1700 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stabbed a tire.

1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Found several holes in the fence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.