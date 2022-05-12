Police Blotter: Burglary reported at Woodland storage units Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Sabrina Ann Guzman, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Dmitriy Alan Huskey, 36, of Edmonds, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and being a fugitive from justice.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Luis Lemus Frausto, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Hunter William Woodley, 22, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
People are also reading…
Burglary
- 600 block of Mitchell Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. At about 5:20 a.m. to 6 a.m., two suspects cut the fence and accessed three units.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Dainen Place, Longview. Wednesday. White BMW. Unknown Washington license plates. Suspect on video.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Purplish brown Honda CRV. Washington BKE8880. A witness saw a larger white man wearing a navy blue hoody get in the vehicle and drive away.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Tire slashed. Possible suspect information.
- 1700 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stabbed a tire.
- 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Found several holes in the fence.