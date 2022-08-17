Police Blotter: Battle Ground man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Identity theft and theft — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Robert Nelson, 45, of Battle Ground on suspicion of identity theft, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property and money laundering.

Bomb threat — Longview police Tuesday arrested Andnick Andreas, 28, of an unknown location on suspicion of making a bomb threat, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and malicious mischief.

Sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Melvin Carsten, 48, of an unknown location on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Brenden Potts, 42, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, malicious harassment, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Indecent liberties — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old Longview man on suspicion of forced indecent liberties and providing liquor to a minor. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.