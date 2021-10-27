 Skip to main content
Longview police identify woman killed in Tuesday's crash
Crash scene

A RiverCities Transit bus was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Longview on Tuesday. 

 Longview Police Department, Contributed

A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she drove head-on into a RiverCities Transit bus.

Longview Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to calls about a collision on 32nd Avenue involving two cars and the city bus. Capt. Branden McNew identified the deceased Wednesday as 19-year-old Makenna Smith.

Witnesses told police Smith moved into the opposing lane of traffic to pass another car on 32nd Avenue when she drove into the oncoming bus. Police closed the blocks between Maryland and Michigan streets for several hours Tuesday while they investigated.

There were two passengers on the bus, along with the driver, and no passengers in the two cars involved in the accident. No injuries were reported to the other drivers and passengers.

McNew said the department believed Smith had been at fault for the accident and did not plan to file any criminal charges for the other parties involved.

