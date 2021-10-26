Fatal collision between car, RiverCities bus Tuesday afternoon

The Longview Police Department reported one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon involving two cars and a RiverCities Transit bus.
Police responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to calls about a serious collision on 32nd Avenue. Capt. Branden McNew said the department closed the two blocks between Maryland and Michigan streets for several hours while they investigated.
According to McNew, witnesses initially told police one car had gone into the opposing lane of traffic to pass the second car. The passing car reportedly collided head-on with the city bus. McNew said police were still determining how fast the vehicles were traveling at the time of the accident and how many passengers were involved.
No injuries were reported other than the fatality.
McNew said the police would not identify the deceased or the person's role in the crash until after they had notified the family and completed witness interviews at the scene. More information is expected to be released Wednesday.