Castle Rock cancels two afternoon bus routes

Castle Rock School District announced it is canceling two afternoon bus routes Thursday due to a surprise driver shortage.

Bus routes 3 and 20 will not be providing service this afternoon. Students who live on those routes will have to be picked up by their parents or arrange other ways to get home.

This is the latest in a series of challenges the Castle Rock School District has faced with its buses. The district announced earlier in the week that bus route 15 would only be offering morning transportation through Friday.

Beginning Feb. 1, the district will combine and modify the current bus routes to work around an ongoing driver shortage.

